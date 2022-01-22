Arts & Entertainments

NFVCB: Nollywood produced 382 movies in Q4 of 2021

Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), says the board received and censored a total of 382 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry in the last quarter of 2021. Thomas disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the figure was made available by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its fourth-quarter report for the year, which captured all films submitted to the board from across the country. Thomas said that Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced for the period with 181, while Onitsha followed with 96 movies and Abuja with 87 movies.

The analysis by locations further shows that Kano had seven, while Port Harcourt and Jos recorded three respectively and Benin had five movies for the period under review. The fourth quarter reports indicated an increase in the number of movies produced for the period from 375 in the third quarter.

“The report is for onward submission to the relevant federal government authority for compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), 2021. “We are happy that the industry is picking up again, having survived the harsh impact of the COVID -19 pandemic on every sector of our economy, including the creative sector and the motion picture industry in particular. “We introduced virtual censorship platforms to keep the industry running so as not to jeopardise the business interest of stakeholders, and that has become an integral part of our operations,” he said.

 

