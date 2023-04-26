NFVCB: Nollywood Produces 280 Movies In First Quarter 2023

Executive Director/ CEO, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, the board has received and censored 280 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry in the first quarter of the year.

He made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja. The NFVCB boss said the figure was provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first quarter report for the year, capturing all films submitted to the board from across the country.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as an input for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter. The report shows a decrease in the number of movies produced from 340 in the fourth quarter 0f 2022 to 280 in the first quarter of 2023, which represented about 18 per cent downward slope.

According to the statement, 106 of the films came in from Lagos censorship centre of the board, representing the chunk of the movies produced during the period under review, and followed by Abuja with 99 movies.