NFVCB Speaks On Banning ‘Gangs of Lagos’

As a fallout of the controversies that trailed release of the movie, “Gangs of Lagos” on Amazon Prime Video, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has given reason why the flick cannot be banned.

The regulatory body’s Executive Director and CEO, Adedayo Thomas said the board cannot ban the movie (Gangs of Lagos) at this time.

According to him, the NFVCB lacks legal authority to regulate what is displayed on the online platform.

Thomas disclosed that regulating online platform poses a lot of difficulties since it’s not part of the mandate of the board.

“Have you seen the movie in any cinema house or being exhibited in any open space? Our job does not cover regulating online platforms.

“I don’t know why people are referring to the Censors Board to take action. We have a bill before the National Assembly seeking to empower the Board to regulate online platforms and any other platforms where movies are exhibited.

“Online platform is difficult to regulate and it’s not part of our mandate,” Alhaji Thomas explained.

His explanation became necessary as Lagos indigenes, on the platform of Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) recently petitioned the Censors Board over alleged defamation of their community and Eyo masquerade in the ‘Gangs of Lagos’ film.

Lagos State Government, on its part, described the movie as a cultural misrepresentation as well as portraying the culture of the state in a derogatory manner.

According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, viewed the film as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

Co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and Jade Osiberu, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ was released on Amazon Prime Video, an online platform on April 7.

It featured the likes of Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Bimbo Ademoye.

Other stars of the hit movie are Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo “Mr Maraconi” Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, Funke Williams, among others.

