NFVCB threatens to track LGBT filmmakers in Nollywood

The National Film Video and Censor’ Board (NFVCB) has reaffirmed its stance against Nollywood films portraying homosexual acts on screen.

This comes in the wake of recent reports confirming the ongoing production of a Lesbian themed feature film ‘Ife’ directed by filmmaker, Uyai Ikpe-Etim.

Reacting to this, the board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas announced in a recent interview with a news outlet that the film and its makers will be tracked and sanctioned.

“As long as it is Nigerian, it will be tracked down. Even those who are involved in it too. Before you get yourself involved in certain things, there must be contract. What is the contract? An ignorance of law is not an excuse”, said Thomas.

“If you say you’re shooting a movie on the conception of lesbianism, fine, that is the work. It has not gotten to our table, when it gets to our table, we will know that this is what we are going to do.”

Meanwhile the film’s producer, Pamela Addie in speaking with Saturday Telegraph insists the movie wasn’t planned be released on video streaming platform YouTube or in local cinemas which the NFVCB governs.

“It’s not going to be on YouTube, we are building our own platform where people can pay to watch movies like an on-demand streaming platform. Maybe if Netflix decides to show it after a year of release, why not? For now, we don’t plan to release it on any other site”.

‘Ìfé’ follows the tale of two women who fall in love over a 3-day date but struggle with the realities of same sex love in a country overridden by sanctimony and hypocrisy. It stars MTV Shuga star, Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Cindy Amadi.

