NG-CARES lauds Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudent resources management

Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) yesterday gave Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State a pat on the back for his administration’s prudent management of public resources in the state.

 

The body, saddled with the responsibility of expanding access to livelihood support and food security services, and grants for poor and vulnerable households and firms, also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration for observing due process in the management of resources and other administrative engagements.

 

They lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for enthroning prudence, probity and accountability in the state. National Coordinator, NGCARES, Dr. Abdulkarim Obaje, gave the commendation when the group came on advocacy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Enugu

 

He said that they were impressed with what they observed in Enugu State in terms of due process and prudent management of public resources by the state government as well as its commitment to the success of the programme in the state.

 

Dr. Obaje explained that the NG-CARES programme “is a 750 million dollars credit facility from the World Bank to cushion the negative impact of COVID-19 on the poor and the vulnerable in Nigeria”.

 

He added that all the 36 states of the federation are participating in the programme, disclosing that “each state is entitled to a sum of N20 million dollars at the end of the programme in June 2023.”

 

Speaking on the outcome of their meeting with the State EXCO, NG-CARES National Coordinator disclosed that the “EXCO has given wonderful approval not only for the budget implementation but has also empowered the Chairman of the State-Cares Steering Committee, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, to continue to paddle the boat of NG-CARES in the state without necessarily resorting to the EXCO”.

 

Describing the EXCO approval as “spectacular”, Dr. Obaje pointed out that it would ensure that the activities of the body are fasttracked, saying: “We want to commend His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) and of course the State Executive Council (EXCO) for the quality of prudence in management of public resources which we witnessed during this visit”.

 

According to him, “We are very impressed to note that funds are released only after State EXCO has deliberated on it, and there is due process. The World Bank is an institution that respects due diligence in management of resources and we saw that exemplified in Enugu State

“This is going into our records as one of the best practices in management of resources. The process put in place here (Enugu) is commendable and we must put that in our records.

 

“We are also impressed with the quality of understanding of the processes involved in NG-CARES implementation in Enugu State.

 

And this emboldens the Chairman of the State-Cares Steering Committee, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune. She is here and we are really impressed with the knowledge that has been exhibited and her leadership.”

 

