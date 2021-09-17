NG Clearing joins CCP12

The Executive Committee of the Global Association of Central Counterparties (CCP12) has accepted NG Clearing Limited (NG Clearing) as an Observer Member of CCP12 with immediate effect. ”We are delighted to welcome the second CCP from Africa as an Observer Member of CCP12. NG Clearing will bring much value to CCP12, and we look forward to a successful collaboration,” said Kevin McClear, Chairman of CCP12 and Teo Floor, CEO of CCP12. “Becoming a member of CCP 12 will provide NG Clearing the opportunity and platform to build and maintain good working relationship with global CCPs and exchange ideas on best practices in our industry.

“We are indeed very happy to be part of CCP 12,” said Tapas Das, Chief Executive Officer at NG Clearing. As Nigeria’s first CCP (Central Counterparty Clearing House), becoming an observer member of CCP 12 reinforces NG Clearing’s commitment to strengthening and developing Nigeria’s Capital Market through world-class post-trade services that manage counterparty credit risk and reduces systemic risk in the Nigerian financial system.

Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), recently granted NG Clearing Limited registration to perform the function of a central counterparty (CCP) with effect from June 7, 2021. This registration now permits NG Clearing to clear and settle Exchange traded derivative products – making NG Clearing the first CCP in Nigeria.

