NG Eagle booting amid uncertainty

A new airline, which is probably going to be the country’s national carrier, is said to be going through finishing touches at the moment. WOLE SHADARE writes that to bring to fruition the long-awaited airline, the promoters need to clear some rough edges

Unanswered questions

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has sought answers and explanations to the alleged movement of assets,

including personnel of Arik Air under receivership of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), to the proposed NG Eagle Airline without the resolution of all labour related matter.

The union, which welcomed the proposed set up of a new carrier because of job creation and provision of incentives for deeper business penetration and generally widen the Nigerian aviation horizon, however, stated that there were ominous signs that what should ordinarily be a lofty project would likely run into a heavy storm being created by a heavily fouled and convoluted industrial atmosphere at Arik Air. NUATE scribe, Ocheme Aba, stated:

“We consider it most unfortunate that an odd combination of AMCON’s egoistic, evasive and self-defeating tendencies on the one hand and Arik Air’s unrelenting penchant for courting crisis on the other hand, as well as demonstrating lack of capacity/ disdain for labour relations practice, have evoked a perplexing atmosphere of forlornness in the airline.

“Under this atmosphere, it is practically impossible to be hopeful of any good thing. Hence, our misgivings concerning NG Eagle.” The following were posers raised by the group, which deals with the ownership of Arik and Aero with 60 per cent controlling share by AMCON, raising concerns on why AMCON would want to float another airline, describing the action as curious.

Arik, labour face-off

According to NUATE, “AMCON and the management of Arik have arrogated to themselves the powers to probate

and reprobate on all issues pertaining to status of employees in this ingenious business melodrama, with complete disregard to subsisting collective bargaining agreements and relevant labour laws. Is NUATE expected to cheer them on to the neglect of its responsibilities and obligations to its members in the airline?

“If this conundrum by AMCON will lead to depopulation of the employed and increase in poverty as is clearly established, shouldn’t one wonder why government and its relevant agencies appear to either be acquiescent or in actual aid of the furtherance of the obnoxious objective?

Are we permitted to ask of our leaders the rationale behind the uninhibited aiding and abetting of this social-economic criminality?”

They explained that it had raised the labour aspects before the management of Arik Air as trade disputes and gave a condition that should the management raise itself to the needed open mindedness and heartedness, they would be willing and desirous of resolving them amicably as expected of progressive social partners.

They noted that amicable resolution of the matter would allow them to welcome NG Eagle with their solidarity song and pop champagne. The group, however, noted that in the event that the reverse of the above is the case, “then we shall sing our solidarity song as a call to the struggle to fight for the rights of Arik Air’s long suffering employees. The ball is in their court.”

Hitches

Not a few understand the true position of the carrier and when it is likely to begin operations.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has vigorously been pursuing government’s agenda of a national carrier. Despite hitches that truncated the plan by the Federal Government to set up an airline for the country three years ago, Sirika said government was on course to pursue the dream of bequeathing a national carrier to Nigeria.

He said the project was on course, adding that the aspiration of Nigerians was to grow efficiency and status to be able to compete with any airline in the world.

He stated that the aspiration of government was to see that Nigerian carriers grow in efficiency and ability to offer good services, stressing that when they came to power in 2015, they were confronted with airlines’ deficiencies, struggle for access to capital, corporate governance issues and lack of a good structure.

He further disclosed that the planned national airline would be one that many Nigerians would partake in, reiterating that “there is no going back on national carrier.” His words: ‘We don’t think one airline is enough for 200 million people. We want to have an airline that would be able to compete with any airline in the world. When we came, we saw deficiencies of many of the airlines as they struggle for access to capital, lack of corporate governance and good structure.”

Vexatious ironies

One of the most vexatious ironies about Nigeria – perhaps even an embarrassment — is the lack of national airline. Nigerians are often very piqued to be traveling on airlines owned by smaller, less resource-endowed African countries. Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa national carriers are some of the big players on the continent.

Foreign airlines do well from the large and growing number of Nigerian passengers. In Africa, over 20 countries own national or have a majority shareholding or minority shares in designated national airlines or flag carriers.

The benefits of having a national airline cannot be underestimated. Government may have looked at the benefits achieved by Ethiopia, Egypt and others through their respective airlines. In East Africa, Rwanda has a high flying Rwandair.

Many looked up to the new national airline that was expected to be launched on December 19, 2018, as the hope of matching foreign carriers in the area of reciprocity or as a counter to foreign airlines, which make huge revenue from the country It is, however, not clear if Arik would be liquidated or NG Eagles would be an offshoot of the highly indebted Arik Air. Nobody knows the joker government has up its sleeve in the quest to bequeath to Nigerians a functional airline. Mortgaged assets

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, explained that the fact that a couple of planes with Arik aircraft livery were painted to the NG Eagle colours was because the assets were mortgaged for a loan and now the owners have taken possession of their assets.

According to him, “the owners simply recovered their assets. In reality, there is no connection between the two.

That said, you are aware that NG Eagle is solely owned by AMCON and, of course, you know that Arik Air itself is in receivership and the receivership was instituted by AMCON, which is based on the fact that Arik owes significant sums of money to AMCON. So, if you can infer from there that’s the relationship.

“I can boldly say that those airplanes in our industry we call what happened with it recovery. So, they have been recovered. If a company owes and it cannot pay, those airplanes were actually mortgaged to AMCON and it is very clear that at some point they’d take their assets and that is what was done.”

Last line

Considering the speed with which government is going about the project, albeit, clandestinely, time will tell when the new airline under whatever arrangement laid down would show up.

Like this: Like Loading...