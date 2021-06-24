News

NGC commissions civic, health centres in Edo communities

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has pledged to live up to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the host communities. The pledge was coming on the heels of the company’s formal inauguration and handed over a civic centre, as well as a basic health centre built and donated to Obenand Evboesi Communities in Orhionwon Local Government Area of Edo State. The Managing Director of the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC), Mr. Seyi Omotowa, who was represented by the Director, Support Services, Mrs. Uche Ossai, said that the commissioning of the projects in the two communities, was part of the company’s contribution to the development of the communities, which they cherished dearly as two peace-loving communities. Omotowa added that as a company, they would continue to solicit the cooperation and assistance of the community in ensuring peace in order to support NGC’s business growth and aspirations for the benefit of the people in the communities and the country in general. He said: “Let me reiterate that NGC will always encourage and appreciate communities that promote peace, dialogue and understanding in the resolution of any issue. This indeed, is the hallmark of our community relations engagement process.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abducted students: We didn’t abandon your children, Niger govt tells parents

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State government yesterday refuted claims that it deliberately ignored the parents and people of Tegina after the abduction of 136 Salihu Tanko Islamiyya students in Rafi Local Government Area of the state. While responding to questions at the Government House, Minna, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, said in the last few days the […]
News

Youth groups tackle FG over rising insecurity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Southern Nigerian Youth Congress (SNYC) has expressed lack of confidence in the government in the handling of insecurity bedeviling the country. Besides, SNYC declared that youths in the southern region would no longer trust the governments at all levels to end the security challenges bedeviling the country. In a statement, yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, SNYC’s National […]
News

Report: Deadly California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was sparked when tree branches came into contact with Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, officials said Monday. Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E in the weeks after the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica