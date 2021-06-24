NGC commissions civic, health centres in Edo communities

The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has pledged to live up to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the host communities. The pledge was coming on the heels of the company’s formal inauguration and handed over a civic centre, as well as a basic health centre built and donated to Obenand Evboesi Communities in Orhionwon Local Government Area of Edo State. The Managing Director of the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC), Mr. Seyi Omotowa, who was represented by the Director, Support Services, Mrs. Uche Ossai, said that the commissioning of the projects in the two communities, was part of the company’s contribution to the development of the communities, which they cherished dearly as two peace-loving communities. Omotowa added that as a company, they would continue to solicit the cooperation and assistance of the community in ensuring peace in order to support NGC’s business growth and aspirations for the benefit of the people in the communities and the country in general. He said: “Let me reiterate that NGC will always encourage and appreciate communities that promote peace, dialogue and understanding in the resolution of any issue. This indeed, is the hallmark of our community relations engagement process.”

