NGE advocates creative use of new technologies

Amidst the COVID- 19 crisis which has adversely impacted on the survival of media industry, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has tasked media houses to adopt creative use of new technologies to generate revenue.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of NGE’s 16th annual conference held virtually on 26th November, 2020, with the theme: ‘Media, people and COVID-19: How to create sustainability in the digital era’.

The communiqué, signed by NGE’s president, Mustapha Isah, indicated that at the virtual conference chaired by Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf, a Fellow of the Guild and chairman of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers, deliberations were held on ways and means of sustaining operations of players in the media industry owing to the exigencies of the moment.

As a way out, the Editors’ body emphasized the need for media houses to explore new ways to create contents, with aesthetics and overall values that would keep them in business.

The NGE said there is a need for media professionals to rethink their roles from just assigning, reviewing, rewriting and processing of words to creating compelling, engaging and impactful contents, in line with the needs of their audiences.

It noted that though there are several options for making money through digitalisation of media businesses, it is almost impossible to make a living without a large following and, as such, efforts should be made to connect with the people, improve aspects of readers’ lives and obsess more with the audience through creative contents.

The body also called for institution of reward system for audiences, in return for loyalty and en during relationship. “Editors should begin to think as marketing officers and develop wellresearched products that will respond to yearnings of the people across all segments of the economy at all times. “Media business is about people at all levels.

Therefore, practitioners should be less obsessed with government officials and focus on people-centred reporting in order to generate the needed resources for the sustainability of media industry.

“Media practitioners are advised to adopt creative use of new technologies to generate revenue, by employing programmers, data scientists, information and communications technology specialists, as part of the demands of the new normal.

“Regular capacity building interventions are necessary to ensure that the knowledge and content provided are relevant and applicable to the needs of the reading public. “While identifying huge potential in archiving photographs and offering of transcripts as reliable means of generating new streams of income, it canvassed for fresh air in the media space through the use of creative headlines.

“Recommendation was made for periodic engagement with media audiences and communities to find out about their habits and preferences in order to create engaging contents for the consumers,” the communiqué reads.

At the conference, editors remembered and observed a minute silence for members of the Guild who passed away in the last one year.

These are: Malam Wada Maida, a former NGE President; Mrs. Ronke Fajemirokun of BCOS, Ibadan; Mr. Diji Akinhanmi, GM, OGBC, Abeokuta; Waheed Bakare, Editor, New Telegraph on Saturday; Malam Musa Ahmed Tijjani, Editor, Triumph Newspapers, Kano and Abba Ado Gwarzo, a retired NTA staff.

