NGE calls for release of all journalists in detention

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Federal Government to release all journalists in detention across the country. President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, said several journalists had suffered harassment, some detained arbitrarily while some were murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants in the country.

 

In its message to commemorate the 2021 World Press Freedom Day, the Guild urged media owners, the private sector and the government, to provide special protection for journalists.

 

Isah said most journalists were often neglected and exposed to sundry challenges that not only impair their ability to discharge their duties, but also imperil their lives, culminating, in some cases, to untimely deaths.

 

“In 2020, alone, no fewer than 60 journalists in Nigeria faced life and career-threatening challenges in the form of intimidation, arrest and detention.

 

Three journalists were killed within the same period, one by security forces during a protest in Abuja and two by unknown gunmen in Adamawa and Nasarawa states. Aside from attacks on journalists, their offices were not spared.

 

Several media outlets were attacked and torched by an irate mob during the #EndSARS protests, with four media outlets fined for their coverage of the protests while others were fined for airing dissenting opinions.”

