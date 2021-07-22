Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

NGE cautions NBC over anti-media policies

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) yesterday cautioned the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its consistent pursuit of anti-media policies. The group expressed concern over the recent directive by the NBC to television and radio stations on review of newspapers and analysis of same by guests of the broadcast stations. In the said directive, the NBC accused broadcast stations of “glamorising and giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers” during their daily newspaper reviews. However, the NGE which rose in defence of the broadcast stations, told the NBC that its allegation was misplaced as Nigerian journalists had never been disposed to giving the terrorists and other criminals any undue exposure during the course of their news reporting and presentation. President of the NGE, Mustapha Isah, described the NBC’s directive as unhelpful and a subtle threat to free press, freedom of expression, access to information, and victims’ right to justice, which are essential to public debate and accountability in a democratic space. Isah stated that journalists had a responsibility to report the prevailing security threats such as banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in Nigeria and would continue to discharge responsibility responsibly.

