NGE cautions NBC over anti-media policies

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) yesterday cautioned the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its consistent pursuit of anti-media policies. The group expressed concern over the recent directive by the NBC to television and radio stations on review of newspapers and analysis of same by guests of the broadcast stations. In the said directive, the NBC accused broadcast stations of “glamorising and giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers” during their daily newspaper reviews. However, the NGE which rose in defence of the broadcast stations, told the NBC that its allegation was misplaced as Nigerian journalists had never been disposed to giving the terrorists and other criminals any undue exposure during the course of their news reporting and presentation. President of the NGE, Mustapha Isah, described the NBC’s directive as unhelpful and a subtle threat to free press, freedom of expression, access to information, and victims’ right to justice, which are essential to public debate and accountability in a democratic space. Isah stated that journalists had a responsibility to report the prevailing security threats such as banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in Nigeria and would continue to discharge responsibility responsibly.
Related Articles
FG insists parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs remain ban through borders
Following the gradual re-opening of borders, Operation SWIFT RESPONSE (OSR) which was launched in August 2019 and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has been transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) as part of a Tripartite Operation, comprising Benin, Niger and Nigeria. This was as Federal Government restated her […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
War against coronavirus, terrorism interlinked, says Buhari
…asks Africa to lobby US, EU for military, humanitarian assistance President Muhammmadu Buhari has established a nexus between the war against the global pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19) and terrorism in Africa. The President made this observation in an opinion article he authored and published yesterday in a leading Paris based magazine, Le Point. This came as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UK, Nigerian Women on Global Investment Market
Olori Boye Ajayi(OBA) Incorporation would be exposing women of Nigeria and United Kingdom on a project, Women in Investment(WIN) HER, scheduled for next month. The Managing Director, YD Company, Miss Yetunde Ogunnubi, who signed the release, said that, “The maiden edition on the 4- stage investment include; Education, Financial inclusion and Wealth creation project for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)