NGE decries growing insecurity in Nigeria

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed serious concern over the growing insecurity in the country and advised the government at all levels to activate their structures in tackling the challenges. The umbrella of all editors in Nigeria also said that an enabling political and economic environment for the media to discharge their constitutional and social responsibilities was essential in guaranteeing and sustaining democratic space, sustainable development, providing incentives for social/democratic change, advocating respect for human rights, shaping development policies and overseeing their implementation.

The Guild, which stated this in a communiqué issued and signed by Mr. Mustapha Isah and Iyobosa Uwugiaren, president and the general secretary respectively, at the end of its 2021 Biennial Convention in Kano, called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, expunge, repeal or amend as may be appropriate, all existing obnoxious media laws in the country that were inimical to press freedom. It also urged editors and journalists to continue to subscribe to and uphold the journalism code of ethics, as developed by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO).

“The Guild observes the need for the Nigerian mass media to exercise their freedom to operate freely with a sense of responsibility. And considering the spikes in the levels of insecurity across the length and breadth of the country, it is high time for the media to set the agenda and lead the country’s drive to sustaining national cohesion.

