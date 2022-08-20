Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News Top Stories

…NGE expresses concern over action

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed concern over the action of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). In a press statement signed by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, on Friday, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria said that the action, if not reversed, will lead to the loss of thousands of jobs in a country where jobs are scarce. “The NGE is worried because media houses, which played and continue to pay a key role in the nurturing and development of democracy can’t just be off air no matter the reasons.

“While the Guild is not against broadcast stations fulfilling their financial obligations to the NBC, we note that the current harsh operating environment that has crippled every sector in our nation was not taken into account by the NBC before its action. “Currently, it is difficult for private stations to im-port broadcast equipment due to the high exchange rate. We are all aware of the high operational cost, including the cost of diesel to power their generating sets”, the NGE stated. The Guild added that several broadcast stations are just managing to survive in the midst of the high competition in the industry following the licencing of hundreds of more stations by the NBC.

The NGE called for a review of the NBC Act to increase the lifespan of a broadcast licence from five to at least 10 years. The NGE tasked the NBC to enter into dialogue with the affected stations to restructure the debts owed and work out convenient payment period to ensure their survival. According to the statement, “A caring government should be concerned about the possibility of job losses than revenue generation. After all, one of the functions of the NBC is working for the survival and the development of the broadcast industry.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nothing will destroy my over 40 years of friendship with Governor Emmanuel – Akan Okon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The immediate past Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Akan Okon, said he still keeps a warm relationship with the governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, despite the governor’s endorsement of someone else as his preferred successor. Mr. Okon, who is also contesting for the governorship of Akwa Ibom state, said […]
News Top Stories

DMO lists $4bn Eurobond on FMDQ securities exchange

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed listing Federal Government’s $4 billion Eurobond on FMDQ Group Securities Exchange. The debt agency disclosed this yesterday via its official Twitter handle.   The Eurobond was listed in three tranches of seven years, $1.25 billion due September 2028 at 6.125 per cent; 12 years, $1.50 billion due September […]
News Top Stories

No commendation for Buhari on signing of Electoral Bill –PDP Caucus

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday dismissed the accolades and encomiums heaped on President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, alleging that the bill was signed under duress.   Leader of the Caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda who made the assertion, said that President Muhammadu Buhari […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica