NGE inaugurates Election/ Screening Sub-Committee ahead of convention

The President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Mustapha Isah, yesterday, urged journalists to show Nigerians how to conduct transparent, acceptable elections at the organisation’s forthcoming national convention. Isah threw the challenge during the formal inauguration of the Screening and Election Sub-Committee at the Editors House in Lagos, ahead of the Biennial National Convention, coming up in June. The NGE is expected to elect a new 16-man team to run its affairs for the next two years at the convention. Isah said that the sub-committee had the task of organising a free, fair and credible election, abiding with relevant laws in the NGE’s constitution. “Our constitution clearly states that this sub- committee shall be independent of the Standing Committee. So, the executive committee, led by me, will not interfere in your job.

“The only thing the Exco owes you is the provision of logistics to enable you to carry out your duties efficiently and effectively,” he said. Isah said that the screening and election sub-committee comprised five-members carefully put together by the NGE Standing Committee, based on their track records and experiences. He listed them as Maimuna Garba, the Chairman; Mr Isaac Ighure, a Fellow of the NGE; Mrs Mary Atolagbe, member; Mr Felix Nwadioha, Secretary; and Mr Yusuf Abdulsalam, member. “Two of you: Isaac Ighure and Mary Atolagbe , occupied the position of General Secretary of the Guild at one time or the other.

“The chairman of this subcommittee, Maimuna Garba and Secretary, Felix Nwadioha, had previously served in this committee. “To crown it all: two of the members, Felix Nwadioha and Yusuf Absulsalam, are qualified lawyers. “The Standing Committee of the Guild has implicit confidence in all of you, and it is our belief that you won’t fail in your duty to conduct free, fair and credible election. “You should show Nigerians how to conduct transparent acceptable elections,” he said. Isah said with the inauguration, anything concerning the forthcoming elections would now emanate from the subcommittee. Responding on behalf of the sub-committee, Ighure thanked Isah and other Standing Committee members for finding them worthy to serve in that capacity. Ighure, who was given the honour to respond by the sub-committee being a Fellow, said that they would put in their best and meet the expectations of all members of the Guild. “We shall show to the public that editors can conduct credible elections where people would tap each other at the back for a job well done after the exercise,” the former Editor- in-Chief of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said.