NGE re-elect Isa President

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Monday night re-elected Mustapha Isa to oversee the affairs of the guild for the next two years.

Isa beat the outgoing Secretary, Victoria Ibanga by 176 to 54 votes.

Announcing the outcome of the results, the Chairman, Screening and Election Committee, Bonnie Iwuoha said Ali M. Ali, was returned unopposed as the Deputy President, Kila Habibu Nuhu, was also elected unopposed as Vice President (North), while Iyobosa Uwugiaren also emerged unopposed as General Secretary.

The final results also showed that Samuel Egbala was elected Vice President (East) after he secured 132 votes against runner up Mr. Sheddy Ozoene who polled 88 votes

Bolaji Adebiyi emerged as VP (West) after polling 132 votes against his challenger Ken Ugbechie who secured 80 votes.

Austeen Elewodalu was elected as Assistant General Secretary with 126 votes against Rose Moses who polled 82 votes.

Steve Nwosu pummeled all his opponents with 150 votes to emerged as Treasurer, Catherine Agbo secured 51 votes, Juliet Njiowhor 26 votes respectively.

Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba trounced his sole challenger Chooks Oko by polling 164 votes to 53 to emerged as Social/Publicity Secretary.

Standing Committee members that were elected at the biennial conference included Gabriel Akinadewo, 174 votes, Onuoha Ukeh 174 vote and Wole Sogunle 172 votes all emerged as winners West.

Umoru Ibrahim led the pack of North Standing Committee members with 202 votes, Adesina Gbenga 113 votes, while Imoni Amarere failed to make it after securing 99 votes.

Nguwoke Nguwoke and Boma Nwuke were returned unopposed respectively as Standing Committee members (East).

