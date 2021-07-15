News

NGE salutes Osoba, Obaigbena for giving media place of honour

Posted on

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has felicitated with the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba and the Chairman/Editor-in- Chief, THISDAY Newspapers/ Arise News Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, for giving journalism and media sector a place of honour. In a birthday message to the two eminent journalists, the Guild said that they had brought creative innovations to modern day journalism practice through their labours and accomplishments. In a statement signed by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the NGE said Obaigbena, fondly called the Duke by his close associates, possessed a resilient character, tact and a tenacious strength of mind to succeed. The Guild said the media entrepreneur had been able to navigate the very rough pathway in the past four decades to arrive at where he was today, an unchangeable success.

Our Reporters

