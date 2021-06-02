News

NGE sets standards for other unions – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) for conducting a rancour-free election and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying that this has set a good standard for other unions to copy. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari congratulated Mustapha Isa, who emerged as the President of the guild for the second term at a recently concluded convention in Kano. In expressing good wishes for Isa’s new tenure, the President also congratulated those who emerged as members of the standing committee, comprising those that were reelected and those who were coming on board afresh. Buhari called on the newly- elected executive to join his administration in the effort to rid the country of fake news and to avoid negativism, advising the media to abstain from content that was against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of national security.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi gov flags off construction of 5,000 housing units

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has laid the foundation for the construction of 5,000 housing units for vulnerable persons In the state.   The project, sited along Zauro road, would be in collaboration with the state and African Nations Development Programme (ANDP), which would provide funds for the work.   The governor, who said […]
News

Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold talks with EU boss after legal action launched

Posted on Author Reporter

  Boris Johnson will hold talks with the head of the EU Commission – a day after she began legal action over his plan to potentially override the Brexit deal. Ursula von der Leyen and the prime minister are due to talk on Saturday afternoon. A Number 10 spokesperson said it is to “take stock […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Ministers seek restoration of damaged facilities in Lagos

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…demand Lekki shootings’ probe, support for SMEs Ministers representing the South-west geopolitical zone in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, urged the Federal Government to support Lagos State in the restoration of facilities damaged in the violence that followed the hijack of the #EndSARS protest by hoodlums. The ministers said emphasis should be placed on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica