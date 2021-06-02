NGE sets standards for other unions – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) for conducting a rancour-free election and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying that this has set a good standard for other unions to copy. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari congratulated Mustapha Isa, who emerged as the President of the guild for the second term at a recently concluded convention in Kano. In expressing good wishes for Isa’s new tenure, the President also congratulated those who emerged as members of the standing committee, comprising those that were reelected and those who were coming on board afresh. Buhari called on the newly- elected executive to join his administration in the effort to rid the country of fake news and to avoid negativism, advising the media to abstain from content that was against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of national security.

