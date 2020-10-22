NGE to Buhari: Address the nation to calm frayed nerves

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation to calm frayed nerves, stating that there is nothing wrong with actively engaging in dialogue with the aggrieved youths.

This is as the Guild condemned, in very strong terms, what it called “the unwarranted shooting and killing of unarmed protesters by security men in different parts of the country.”

In a statement signed by the Guild’s President, Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, said it is worried over the dramatic turn the #EndSARS peaceful protests have taken.

“The Guild notes that there was no need whatsoever for security personnel to use live bullets and therefore, demands that those found culpable should be brought to justice.

“The body of editors welcomes the curfew imposed on some states following the apparent hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests by hoodlums. The Guild commends the efforts of these state governments to separate the wheat from the chaff.

“The Guild notes that the restriction of movement in parts of the country does not give law enforcers any right to harass and intimidate persons on essential duties, especially journalists who are on the frontline in the discharge of their constitutional duty of gathering, processing and disseminating information.

“The Guild will not tolerate the harassment of such journalists. They should be allowed unfettered access to places of interest to them as they strive under this atmosphere of insecurity to carry out their legitimate responsibilities

