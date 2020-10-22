News

NGE to Buhari: Address the nation to calm frayed nerves

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation to calm frayed nerves, stating that there is nothing wrong with actively engaging in dialogue with the aggrieved youths.

 

 

This is as the Guild condemned, in very strong terms, what it called “the unwarranted shooting and killing of unarmed protesters by security men in different parts of the country.”

 

In a statement signed by the Guild’s President, Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, said it is worried over the dramatic turn the #EndSARS peaceful protests have taken.

 

 

“The Guild notes that there was no need whatsoever for security personnel to use live bullets and therefore, demands that those found culpable should be brought to justice.

 

“The body of editors welcomes the curfew imposed on some states following the apparent hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests by hoodlums. The Guild commends the efforts of these state governments to separate the wheat from the chaff.

 

“The Guild notes that the restriction of movement in parts of the country does not give law enforcers any right to harass and intimidate persons on essential duties, especially journalists who are on the frontline in the discharge of their constitutional duty of gathering, processing and disseminating information.

 

“The Guild will not tolerate the harassment of such journalists. They should be allowed unfettered access to places of interest to them as they strive under this atmosphere of insecurity to carry out their legitimate responsibilities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Enugu renews campaign in support of exclusive breastfeeding

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State Government yesterday renewed its campaign and public enlightenment on exclusive breastfeeding, saying when properly applied mothers would eliminate stunted growth and other childhood related ailments.   The state government stressed that placing a child on exclusive breast milk without giving the baby water for the first six months would have immense benefits for […]
News

Ebonyi Assembly to PDP: Zone 2023 Presidency to S’East or risk failure

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly yesterday gave the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seven days ultimatum to zone 2023 presidential ticket to south east. The Assembly members said PDP will pay heavily should the party refuse to zone the presidential ticket to the zone. The members were reacting to an […]
News

Entrenched interests want Nigeria to remain the way it is – Fayemi

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in this interview, speaks on the state of the nation, call for restructuring and the second year anniversary of his second term in office as governor. FELIX NWANERI reports     What have been the gains, challenges and constrains of the last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: