NGE urges govs to emulate Bello on media empowerment

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has advised state governors to emulate Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the area of media empowerment. The President, NGE, Mustapha Isa, made the call when he led the executive committee of the Guild on a visit to Bello at the Kogi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. Isa commended Bello for his efforts at enhancing the capacity of journalists and also empowering them to understand their immediate environment with a view to delivering their jobs professionally. Making reference to the recently held Annual GYB Workshop for crime and political correspondents and editors where journalists won different categories of awards after series of training and newsroom exercises, he said the development was the first of its kind in the political scene. On insecurity in the country, Isa said Bello’s involvement of the people of Kogi in crime fighting had made the state a reference point in terms of the war against crime and all forms of criminalities. “Involving the local people in the fight against crime is the way to go. Kogi State is bordered by about 10 states, but the governor has been able to tame crime. ”Things have changed under him.

This is the reason response to crime is always quick and effective, even where there is an incidence. ”I was at the opening ceremony of the Annual GYB Workshop for Political and Crime Correspondents in Abuja. I saw the layout of the programme, quality of trainers and quality of programmes, and can only thank you on behalf of my colleagues, for that wonderful initiative.

“We call on other governors to emulate this and also help enhance capacity in the Nigerian media industry. This would do nothing but help the country achieve its growth objectives better, with informed and standard reportage,” he said. Bello, in his remarks, pledged to make the empowerment programme a regular event.

On the issue of security and crime fighting in Kogi, Bello said it was the business of everyone and not just government alone. “I ensured that every citizen of Kogi takes part in the fight against crime and criminalities. Every citizen of Kogi State is a potential crime fighter, so the job becomes easier. We assist the law enforcement agencies in our various ways. “We have not recorded zero crime rate, but that is our target. I repeat that Kogi is still safer than any state in the country today,” the governor noted.

