NGF convenes national summit on golf

The Nigeria Golf Federation led by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has summoned the First Nigeria Golf Federation Summit to hold between August 31 and September 2.

The summit, which takes place at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, will discuss topical issues relating to the development and growth of golf in Nigeria

The occasion, which is supported Royal Ceramics, Polaris Bank, Anchor Insurance, AIT, NTA and Golf Garden, will be chaired by the Chairman of IBB Board of Trustees, Gen IBM Haruna (rtd), while the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, will be the special guest of honour.

Over 70 Captains of golf clubs from across the country will attend the Summit along other critical stakeholders to enable the entire golfing family to chart the way forward to developing golf across the country.

Runsewe said the Summit would open a new network for golfers across the country particularly on the World Handicap System (WHS), which the NGF is working out to integrate the Nigerian golf community to the entire world.

