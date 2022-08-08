Sports

NGF convenes national summit on golf

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Golf Federation led by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has summoned the First Nigeria Golf Federation Summit to hold between August 31 and September 2.

 

The summit, which takes place at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, will discuss topical issues relating to the development and growth of golf in Nigeria

 

The occasion, which is supported Royal Ceramics, Polaris Bank, Anchor Insurance, AIT, NTA and Golf Garden, will be chaired by the Chairman of IBB Board of Trustees, Gen IBM Haruna (rtd), while the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, will be the special guest of honour.

 

Over 70 Captains of golf clubs from across the country will attend the Summit along other critical stakeholders to enable the entire golfing family to chart the way forward to developing golf across the country.

 

Runsewe said the Summit would open a new network for golfers across the country particularly on the World Handicap System (WHS), which the NGF is working out to integrate the Nigerian golf community to the entire world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Ademola Lookman
Sports

Lookman boost for Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is a big news for Nigeria as the world football ruling body, FIFA has finally freed Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman, to play for the Super Eagles after approving his change of nationality from England to Nigeria. The RB Leipzig of Germany striker, currently on loan with Leicester in England was convinced to play […]
Sports

La Liga returns sans Barca, Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

  After a brief yet turbulent close season marked by the attempted departure of Lionel Messi, little transfer activity and the renewed threat of the coronavirus in Spain, La Liga returns today amid a fixture list chaos and a decidedly gloomy outlook. The league was forced to change the days of its fixtures for the […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Messi left to pick up pieces at PSG after jeers, UCL failure

Posted on Author Reporter

  A season that started with such feverish excitement is turning out to be nothing short of a fiasco in Paris for Lionel Messi, who suffered the ignominy of being booed by his own supporters last weekend. Unhappy Paris Saint-Germain fans targeted the Argentine as well as Neymar during the 3-0 win over Bordeaux that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica