NGF Holds Valedictory Meeting For Outgoing Govs

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is sched – uled to hold its 2023 valedictory meeting tomorrow. According to the Director-General of the forum, Asishana Okauru, yesterday, the 36 governors are expected to attend the 5th physical meeting in 2023, as the four earlier meetings during the year had been virtual.

Seventeen governors will be exiting the forum after the competition of their tenures. Spokesman for the NGF secretariat, Abdulrazaque Barkindo said the valedictory meeting will be physical, to afford the outgoing governors the opportunity to give their farewell addresses.

He said: “After the Chairman’s (outgoing Sokoto Governor) Aminu Tambuwal) brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members. Seventeen governors are leaving the forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the on boarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning governors, which comes up between May 14-17, 2023. “

This meeting also effectively ends the Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the forum. “Another chairman will, in due course, emerge from among governors of the majority party. First termers are ineligible to vie for the chairmanship of the forum.”