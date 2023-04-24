NGF Holds Valedictory Meeting For Outgoing Govs

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), will on Wednesday hold a valedictory meeting for 17 outgoing governors.

Sixteen of these governors will be exiting the forum after competition of their terms of office, while one, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, failed to win reelection.

A statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs of the NGF Secretariat Abdulrazaque Barkindo said that the valedictory meeting will be physical, to afford the outgoing governors the opportunity to give their farewell address.

“After the Chairman’s brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members.

“Seventeen governors are leaving the forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the onboarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023.

“This meeting also effectively ends the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the forum.

“Another Chairman will, in due course, emerge from among governors of the majority party. First-termers are ineligible to vie for the chairmanship of the forum,” the statement added.

Four of the governors’ meetings held this year were virtual.

Outgoing Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who was deputy NGF Chairman, has been in charge of the forum since the Chairman, former Governor Kayode Fayemi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) handed over to his successor last year.