NGF seeks equitable representation of states in national health programmes

The Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) has stressed the need for an equitable representation of states in all health programmes and interventions being coordinated or organised by national health committees and platforms. The Director-General, NGF Secretariat, Asishana Okauru, made the call during the top team effectiveness retreat for leadership of health MDAs at subnational level organised by the NGF in collaboration with the Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum (NHCF) in Abuja.

This came as Okauru commended head of health agencies for all the progress they have made in increasing access to Primary Health Care (PHC) services and removal of financing barriers financing barrier affecting the health seeking behaviour of the citizenry. According to him, effective leadership of the health Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the sub-national level was a necessary ingredient for the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He said: “This leadership challenge requires that the leaders of the health MDAs in each of the state work collaboratively and harmoniously towards the common goal of ensuring that every citizen have access to the health they need without financial difficulty. “I would also like to commend the leadership of the commissioners of health forum for their proactiveness and commitment to build a stronger health system at the subnational level. It is commendable to note the increasing visibility and participation of the forum at the federal level.

This is important towards ensuring that lessons from the states are reflected in the design and conceptualisation of national policies and programmes.” Chairman, Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum (NHCF) and Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Filani Oyebanji, noted that an alignment of the leadership of the various agencies at sub-national levels would percolate downwards to the directorates, and programme officers and in turn ensure high impact services for the populace.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...