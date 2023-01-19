Health

NGF seeks equitable representation of states in national health programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) has stressed the need for an equitable representation of states in all health programmes and interventions being coordinated or organised by national health committees and platforms. The Director-General, NGF Secretariat, Asishana Okauru, made the call during the top team effectiveness retreat for leadership of health MDAs at subnational level organised by the NGF in collaboration with the Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum (NHCF) in Abuja.

This came as Okauru commended head of health agencies for all the progress they have made in increasing access to Primary Health Care (PHC) services and removal of financing barriers financing barrier affecting the health seeking behaviour of the citizenry. According to him, effective leadership of the health Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the sub-national level was a necessary ingredient for the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He said: “This leadership challenge requires that the leaders of the health MDAs in each of the state work collaboratively and harmoniously towards the common goal of ensuring that every citizen have access to the health they need without financial difficulty. “I would also like to commend the leadership of the commissioners of health forum for their proactiveness and commitment to build a stronger health system at the subnational level. It is commendable to note the increasing visibility and participation of the forum at the federal level.

This is important towards ensuring that lessons from the states are reflected in the design and conceptualisation of national policies and programmes.” Chairman, Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum (NHCF) and Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Filani Oyebanji, noted that an alignment of the leadership of the various agencies at sub-national levels would percolate downwards to the directorates, and programme officers and in turn ensure high impact services for the populace.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Kwara: AbdulRazaq visits, commends COVID-19 frontline workers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has paid an unscheduled visit to the infectious disease centre to touch base with and commend the medical team handling the state’s COVID-19 cases, saying he had come to acknowledge their priceless efforts to save humanity. The governor had repeatedly visited the facility, including to cheer the patients, but he […]
Health

Ogun seeks improved reproductive health access for adolescent girls

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Medical experts at a recent media roundtable in Ogun State, were united in their position that the stage of adolescence is the most neglected period of life. This societal and family abandonment during this critical period, has contributed significantly to deny the adolescent girls, 10 to 19 years, the reproductive health (RH) care and services […]
Health

‘Failure to retain locally trained doctors, disgraceful’

Posted on Author PRECIOUS YUSUF, PETER SONIBARE AND AGBENU ABAH

…as experts bemoan poor hospital administration Back in the early days of the country’s independence, quality care provision from Nigeria’s health facilities made the country a medical tourism of some sort where foreign nationals accessed treatment, but 61 years afterwards, much of the successes have been eroded due to persistent brain drain of doctors and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica