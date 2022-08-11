NGF trains 6790 revenue officers to enhance fiscal transparency

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat through its States’ Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability, SFTAS, team has trained a total of 6790 revenue officers towards enhancing the revenue base of states of the federation.

This was disclosed by the Senior Program Manager for the Desk, Mr Lanre Ajogbasile, during the NGF Secretariat’s monthly meeting. Ajogbasile also disclosed that the desk accomplished this task with the help of a pool of 65 consultants across diverse departments such as budgeting, tax administration, audit, procurement, financial reporting, and e-procurement. He said: “When we have requests from states, we review them, do Action Plans with the states and we pick the best experts to work on the requests, adding that the Desk works with twelve (12) full-time experts and four project officers.”

