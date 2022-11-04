Sports

NGF unveils World Handicap System

After several years of trying, Nigeria will for the first time officially unveil the World Handicap System (WHS) that will provide golfers in the country with a unified and more inclusive handicapping system. The initiative is the outcome of the effort of the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and members of the board of the federation. The WHS is developed by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and Royal and Ancient (R&A) in close collaboration with existing handicapping authorities.

It will provide all golfers with a consistent measure of playing ability, with handicaps calculated in the same way whether they are in Nigeria or any part of the world. The WHS will enable golfers to transport their handicap index globally and compete or play a casual round with players from other regions and clubs on a fair basis. The 10 golf clubs already rated in Nigeria in preparation for the launch are IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Ibadan Golf Club, Ikoyi Club 1938, Abeokuta Golf Club, and Kaduna Golf Club. Others are Rayfield Golf Club, Jos, Ibori Golf Club, Asaba, Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, Lagos, Port Harcourt Club 1928, and Ikeja Golf Club. Runsewe harped on the key features of WHS to include allowing flexibility in the format of play and allowing both competitive and recreational rounds for handicap purposes

 

