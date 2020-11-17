NGF: What COVID-19 pandemic taught us

News

Nigerian governors have said the global coronivirus pandemic had taught them to be accountable to the people who elected them into office.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who narrated the steps taken by the states’ chief executives to ameliorate the effects on Nigerians, to the visiting Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed said it was a period for the governors to turn adversity into opportunity.
“This is reflected in our 2020 amended state budgets of which 10 percent was earmarked for COVID-19 response expenditures and the recent partner interventions undertaken by states including the World Bank’s $750 million States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS),” he explained.
Fayemi disclosed that the governors also got additional financing of $750 million COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) programme and the $100 million Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE), from the World Bank.
A statement by NGF head of media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the governors had, at the wake of the pandemic, worked with the Federal Government to ensure that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Presidential Task Force (PTF), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development got all the support it required in delivering swift containment measures.
“At the subnational level, we set up intervention funds, social investment programmes, distributed palliatives, launched tax incentive programmes to protect and support livelihoods as well as businesses,” the statement added.

