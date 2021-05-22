NGF’s fuel hike position: Here we go again!

On Wednesday night the governors of the 36 states of the federation met where they deliberated on some burning national issues affecting 200 million of their fellow citizens. Of course, one of the most contentious has been the issue of ‘correct pricing’ of Premium Motor Spirit, more popularly known as petrol. Wednesday’s meeting was the final position of the governors, who had waded in, when the Federal Government and organised labour were heading for a showdown, over attempts by the latter, to increase the price of fuel and electricity tariffs, late last year.

In meeting back then, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Ekiti State’s Dr. Kayode Fayemi had announced that they (NGF) had agreed to set up a committee, headed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who would take a critical look at the issue and come up with recommendations that would be ‘agreeable’ to all. Their ‘agreeable’ recommendation was what they announced on Wednesday night, when they said the price of PMS should be between N380 and N408.5 per litre.

The committee also called for the immediate removal of the subsidy to save the nation’s economy. El-Rufai explained that the current subsidy regime was unsustainable because smugglers and illegal markets in neighbouring African countries were the beneficiaries.

The Kaduna State Governor noted that Nigeria, like other Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members, agreed to a cut production to keep the prices high, but Nigeria could not fully benefit from the regime because of subsidies. He said: “Between N70 billion and N210 billion is estimated to be spent every month to keep gasoline prices at N162 per litre.

“This is below the cost price and the remittance to the Federation Account will shrink to less than N50 billion per month or even zero if threats persist. “We are already at zero. “I understand for tomorrow, so this scenario has occurred. “Why are we keeping the price at N162? “We are keeping the price because the Federal Government and trade unions met and agreed to the suspension of some industrial action months back. “Even though we all supported deregulation of petroleum products prices last year, this agreement was suspended by the Federal Government, because of a threat of industrial action by unions.

“This is the root of the problem and now we are back to losing between N70 billion to N210 billion per month.” El-Rufai further explained that in the 2021 budget, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had committed to remitting a minimum of N120 billion per month to the Federation Account, but it had been unable to do so. While presenting the recommendation of the committee about the price of petrol, he further explained that only about 12 states consumed two-thirds of the petrol, which was heavily subsidised.

The committee recommended N408.5 litre as the appropriate price in the circumstance, but that with concessions to labour unions, N380 per litre could be the minimum. El-Rufai said: “The committee recommends PMS pump price increment from the current N162 per litre to N408.5 per litre (negotiations with organised labour unions). “N380 per litre (settlement with organised labour).” This, he said, was necessary to free funds for critical projects and payment of other obligations. As we all know this issue did not start with this administration it has been a source of headache right from the beginning of the fourth democratic experiment of which Chief Olusegun Obasanjo birthed in 1999.

Obasanjo, who incidentally as Military Head of State, went ahead to make his first increase the pump price on October 1, 1978 when he raised it from 9k to 15.3k, also did the same a civilian leader – not only once but seven times! On June 1, 2000, just a year after becoming president, he increased it from N20 to N30 although seven days later he did drop it back to N22. However, this only lasted six months as he welcomed the nation to the 2002 New Year by hiking the price to N26. And by the time he finally left in 2007 the price was N75. Subsequent administrations also faced the same problems and towed the line of the former general in tinkering with the price of the God given natural product that abounds under our soil in massive quantities.

In many other climes, countries have used the ‘black gold’ to not only modernise their nations but more importantly lift millions of people out of poverty. Initially this was also the case in the socalled ‘Giant of Africa’, especially during the military era when massive developmental projects took place. Many older readers will recall that there was one certain Military Head of State who reportedly said Nigeria had so much money he did not know how to spend it! That was then the government showered the ‘Udoji Award’ on civil servants and even back dated the pay rise meaning that the nation became awash with naira which predictably saw a spike in inflation. Incidentally in all cases every government has justified the increase saying that the savings will free up money for them to provide amenities and better services to the citizens as again espoused by el-Rufai.

Unfortunately for el-Rufai and his fellow governors, the majority of Nigerians have heard all this before and yet have always ended up with the short end of the stick while the ruling elite never seem to bear their fair share of the “belt-tightening”. Twelve previous leaders have gone ahead to jack up the pump price of fuel with all promising that such action would free up resources spent on subsidising the product which they will plough into enhancing the lives of the people by improving infrastructure like roads, hospitals, electricity and so on. Incidentally though, late Gen. Sani Abacha did make a genuine attempt to fulfil this promise after increasing the pump price for the second time on October 2, 1994 from N3. 25k to N15; by setting up the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) as an intervention development agency to bring succour to the people. Even though the PTF was not blemishfree, it did touch the lives of millions of Nigerians with its interventions in health, schools and roads amongst other things.

Ironically, what makes the latest attempt at getting the ‘correct pricing’ of PMS is that it was the same All Progressives Congress (APC), when it was in opposition, that decided to “Occupy Nigeria” rather than allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Goodluck Jonathan deregulate the petroleum sector on January 1, 2012. In jacking the price up to N141, Jonathan also promised that doing so would enable his government to have more money to spend on critical sectors. But the “Occupiers” were able to get him to reverse it on January 17 to N97. Sadly, it is now looking more like a pyrrhic victory, because had we not “won” then, perhaps by now we would have all adjusted to a deregulated petroleum sector in an economic environment that was much better than it is now

Like this: Like Loading...