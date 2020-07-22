Ngige accuses suspended NSITF MD, directors of N48bn theft

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday accused the suspended managing director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds (NSITF), Mr. Adebayo Somefun, former executive directors and other officials of stealing N48 billion.

Ngige made the allegations yesterday before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on “the arbitrary breach of presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of the NSITF and other government agencies by ministers.”

He told the lawmakers that the suspended MD and other members of the executive committee of the agency siphoned the money without payment of salaries, allowances and other emoluments of the staff of the NSITF.

The minister explained that the suspension of NSITF officials was a normal disciplinary administrative procedure to deal with issues of corruption and lack of transparency in public service.

He further informed that there was a preliminary investigative report by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the sum of N48 billion had been stolen from the coffers of the agency and investigations showed that the suspended officials were guilty.

He said: “The EFCC when they gave me their report discovered that there were unbridled sleaze of N48 billion stolen through illegal contracts.

“As I speak with you, a past chairman of the NSITF has forfeited N46 million to the Federal Government. This is the situation I inherited. I requested that the EFCC should give me update”

Speaking further, Ngige said that the government appointed the suspended MD and other officials, adding that they were owing contractors and employees of the agency for many years.

Asked whether the suspension was approved by the president, he said that he got the presidential approval to sack the officials and showed the approval document, which he said was a classified document.

Ngige also told the probe panel that the suspended officials breached the public service rules as many other fraudulent activities were discovered by the EFCC, including operations of many accounts.

He added that the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation’s (OAGF) report had shown that the MD and the other officials had refused to submit audited accounts of the agency to the Auditor-General as stipulated by law.

Ngige told the committee that his reputation had been badly injured by the motion sponsored by a member of the investigative committee, Hon.James Faleke (APC, Lagos) who raised the motion on the need to investigate the matter on the floor of the House.

He accused the lawmaker of damaging his reputation and demanded that he recuse himself from the investigative panel.

But the committee chairman, Hon. Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) had implored the minister and other interested parties on the matter to allow the panel handle the issue dispassionately.

She pleaded that the committee be allowed to probe the matter and assured that the invited persons would be given opportunities to state their grievances.

