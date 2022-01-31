Ngige and the South East quest to lead Nigeria

Without prejudice to what Dele Momodu recently brought to consciousness about the “owners of Nigeria,” that is, a handful, whose pull decides the leadership of a country of over two hundred million people, the re-valuation of our topmost leadership recruitment process is overly urgent.

The improper interrogation of this ought to give way to a critical appraisal of the sales pitch of everyone, aspiring to lead Nigeria. No Nigerian, including the “owners” should any longer be conflicted about the dire consequences of leadership, birthed on narrow whims and largely instrumental to wholesome national retardation.

The time is different and Nigeria is moving with the rest of the world. Yesterday’s is no more a normal the people of Nigeria will live with. It is already exploding on our faces.

Every index that points the way of a united, prosperous, progressive and happy nation is to the reverse. We can only pretend further to our collective peril. Leadership is all.

Around it revolves all factors that make great nations. And in no part of Nigeria is found wanting, men capable of retrieving and placing Nigeria on the speedy path of genuine rebirth.

Therefore, the pseudo patriots who have grown amnesia over the merits of zoning and rotation in achieving equity in the power equation, as a key also to national stability are only scrapping to explain new selfish conveniences.

If we go for merit without primordial prejudices, the best in each zone of the country will emerge. But the irony is that today’s anti-zoning forces are the same people who once demanded rotation of power as a right. Now that the wheel of presidential rotation has rolled to a stop in the South East, zoning has lost all merits.

Such prejudices that have walled Nigeria off the path of progress. While it is inexcusable the North still feels uncomfortable with the South East producing the President, despite huge sacrifices Ndigbo make in nation building, nothing sketches treachery than the naked avarice of our brothers from the South West in turning around to aim a fatal shot at a fellow hunter, with an excuse that the legs suddenly look like that of an antelope.

The leaders of the South West with whom the South East, South South and Middle Belt promoted restructuring to a near national creed, appear to have conveniently re-defined restructuring as power sharing between the North West and South West.

When we had thought the 1951 crosscarpeting in the Western Regional House and the consequent schism between the major southern tribes separated by the Niger had died, it sickens, our brothers are running out of the fig trees and their colour still unchanged.

Joining to torment the Igbos rather than being an ally against the unprogressive oligarchic feelings that Igbos can’t be trusted with presidency is worse than the cut from Brutus whom Caesar had called son.

The truth is that Igbos have shown deep faith in oneness of Nigeria, to the extent that if there is any village or hamlet in any part of Nigeria inhabited by ghosts, one will certainly find Igbo ancestral spirits living happily within.

Therefore even those whose ambition is vaulting and others with morbid fear of the Igbo know that time has clocked in full for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

One would think that the good neighbour the South East played over years, supporting the South West and South South will serve as a bulwark for Ndigbo in 2023.

So bad the South West especially is pitched as an antithesis of the Igbo aspiration, though some argue a case of ethical relativism where good or bad differs according to perspectives.

No doubt, the South East has men who can break the crouching hills of incompetence, tethering our country to stagnation. Senator Chris Ngige is one and about the best shot at the presidency.

He is usually short of promises but ends up over-delivering. Ngige, one of the few consistent and dogged politicians in the country, bleeds a gusher of ideas once scratched.

He stands out as a generalist, unbound by the narrowness of professionalism as exposed across his career in the public service. But importantly, Ngige possesses in quantum, the number one factor without which no president can excel, and that is; unbridled faith in Nigeria.

No leader has ever built a nation he has no faith in. He has demonstrated he is a nationalist not cowered by drumbeat of ethnicity. He has continued to advocate the oneness of Nigeria based on justice and equity.

