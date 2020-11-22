Ngige: ASUU’s exemption from IPPIS is temporary

The Federal Government says the proposal to exempt the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is just a temporary measure.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made the clarification on Saturday while reacting to resolutions reached with the union at their last meeting.

After months of negotiations, the Federal Government shifted its ground that ASUU members must be enrolled into the IPPIS to get their salaries on Friday.

Ngige explained that the move was an interim measure pending when ASUU’s University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) would be operational.

“I think it is better because a lot of people are quoting us out of context, saying that we abandoned the IPPIS and that we said they should not be on IPPIS. It is not true,” he said.

“What we said in the meeting and what we agreed was that in the interim for the transition period that UTAS is being tested by NITDA and the Office of National Security Adviser for cybersecurity.

“For that transition period, ASUU members that are not yet on IPPIS will be paid through the platform with which they were paid the President’s compassionate COVID-19 payment done to them between the months of February and June.”

The minister dismissed claims that IPPIS had been abandoned, adding that the platform still remains an integral part of transactions made by the Federal Government.

“That platform is a hybrid platform between IPPIS and MINPSI platform for the transition period. That is what was used. It’s a hybrid,” he added.

“So, there is a handshake between IPPIS and MINSI platform and that was what was used in paying them for that period and so, we are going to continue with that until UTAS undergoes all the integrity test and cybersecurity test and it is confirmed for use.”

