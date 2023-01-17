News

Ngige: ASUU’s lack of transparency, democracy led to CONUA, NAMDA registration

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has revealed that the alleged lack of transparency, democracy and the failure of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to render proper account of its check off dues culminated in the grievances that spurred considerations for registration of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

Ngige, who made this known while presenting certificates of registration to both unions, said they have been officially gazetted in conformity with section 3:2 of the International Trade Union Convention and thus entitled to all labour rights as enshrined in the International Trade Unions’ constitution.

He further revealed that modalities were currently being worked out to pay the withheld salaries of CONUA and NAMDA members for the period ASUU strike lasted, as it would amount to injustice if they were victimised for an industrial action they were never a part of in the first instance.

According to him, both unions were also registered to unbundle ASUU as well as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Atiku/Obi divide Obj, IBB, others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The presidential aspirations of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, to lead Nigeria from 2023, has divided the nation’s political and military leaders. They are people considered to be the traditional kingmakers in the country. they include former Heads of State, top security Chiefs and some prominent […]
News Top Stories

We invited Olawunmi for intelligence sharing –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that its invitation of Naval Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), who revealed alleged Federal Government’s lackadaisical attitude towards internal security on national television last week was informed by the need for intelligence sharing.   It disclosed that Olawunmi was invited via a text message, to offer further perspectives on his […]
News

Reopen Enugu airport, others international flight, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and others to international flight operations. He said such step had become most expedient ahead of the yuletide season when Nigerians visit home from every […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica