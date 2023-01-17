Ngige: ASUU’s lack of transparency, democracy led to CONUA, NAMDA registration

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has revealed that the alleged lack of transparency, democracy and the failure of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to render proper account of its check off dues culminated in the grievances that spurred considerations for registration of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

Ngige, who made this known while presenting certificates of registration to both unions, said they have been officially gazetted in conformity with section 3:2 of the International Trade Union Convention and thus entitled to all labour rights as enshrined in the International Trade Unions’ constitution.

He further revealed that modalities were currently being worked out to pay the withheld salaries of CONUA and NAMDA members for the period ASUU strike lasted, as it would amount to injustice if they were victimised for an industrial action they were never a part of in the first instance.

According to him, both unions were also registered to unbundle ASUU as well as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...