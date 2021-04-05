News

Ngige blames NMA for NARD Strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…accuses NMA of mischief,  leadership failure

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has blamed the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), for being responsible for the avoidable strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

 

Clearing the air on his comments on residency training during an interview with ‘Channels Television’ to which the NMA had accused him of hate speech capable of crippling the health sector, Ngige accused the same NMA of mischief and leadership failure, adding that the NMA had failed to protect and transmit very important information to their subordinates, NARD.

 

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Charles Akpan on Monday in Abuja, he advised the NMA to  stop dissipating energy interpreting his comments and squarely face the challenge of helping to stem the series of industrial action by the junior doctors.

He noted that by saying nobody (no government) pays anything to resident doctors and that Nigerian government pays salaries and some aspect of the training of resident doctors such as  books, exam fees among others, he meant governments all over the world do not involve themselves directly in paying for residency training and hence do not pay  anything.

