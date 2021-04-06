Ngige blames NMA for NARD’s Strike

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has taken a swipe at the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), for being responsible for the avoidable strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Clearing the air on his comments on residency training during an interview with Channels Television to which the NMA had accused him of hate speech capable of crippling the health sector, Ngige accused the same NMA of mischief and leadership failure.

He added that the NMA had failed to protect and transmit very important information to their subordinates, NARD.

In a statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr. Charles Akpan, yesterday in Abuja, he advised the NMA to stop dissipating energy interpreting his comments and squarely face the challenge of helping tostemtheseriesof industrial action by the junior doctors.

He noted that by saying nobody(no government) pays anything to resident doctors and that Nigerian government pays salaries and some aspect of the training of resident doctors such as books, exam fees among others, he meant governments all over theworld donotinvolvethemselves directly in paying for residency training and hence do not pay anything.

He said: “This should therefore not be mischievously misapplied to mean that resident doctors in other climes are not paid remunerations by their employers. Every employee gets remuneration in labour.”

Like this: Like Loading...