Ngige Commiserates With Kalu Over Wife’s Death

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has commiserated with the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu (nee Menakaya).

The former Anambra State Governor also sympathised with the famous Menakaya family of Umunya, Oyi LGA, over the death of their beloved daughter.

In a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday in Abuja, Ngige said he was deeply saddened and pained by the news of the untimely death of Mrs Kalu at the age of 61.

The Minister described the exit of Mrs Kalu as an irreparable loss to her family, the Igbere community and the people of Abia State at large.

According to him, the deceased epitomised a virtuous woman and a caring mother, adding that she was a pillar of support for her husband.

He said, ” Ada was a devout Christian who lived her life with the fear of God and showed profound care to her family and others, especially the less privileged in the society. She died at a time the society needed her services most.

“The vacuum created by her death will be very difficult to fill. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and associates, the Igbere community and the people of Abia State, where she once rendered humanitarian service as the First Lady of the State. Indeed, we will all miss her.”

While describing her death as an ache that will never go away, Ngige, however, urged those she left behind, especially her husband and children, to find solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled and accomplished life, worthy of a true Christian.

He prayed to God to give members of her family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant her soul eternal rest.

