Ngige condemns Gulak’s murder, seeks end to escalating violence in South East

Disturbed over the killings in the South East, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has condemned the gruesome murder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Political Adviser to President Jonathan, Hon. Ahmed Gulak, recently murdered in Imo State.

Ngige, who described Gulak’s murder as wicked, unwarranted and unnecessary yesterday in Abuja, said it was not in the character of “Ndigbo” to shed blood for any reason and for any cause.

While calling on all aggrieved parties to remain calm and cease all forms of the escalating violence in the South East, especially in Imo State, he advised that dialogue was the best approach to ensure peace.

He said: “It is not in our character as Ndigbo to shed blood for any reason and for any cause. Peace, consultation and accommodation are integral to our republicanism as a race.

Ndigbo cannot afford to be linked to a senseless murder or any other action that can bitterly sour our relationship with our brothers from other parts of Nigeria.

“I wish to appeal to all political actors and youths in Imo State, indeed all states in the South East, to reject violence as a means to address the challenges we face as Ndigbo in Nigeria.”

Ngige added: “Late Ahmed Gulak was a friend. While he served President Jonathan as Political Adviser, I was in the Seventh Senate and we had a very good relationship.

We spoke during the Ramadan fasting and had our last encounter during Sallah. It is quite shocking Ahmed died in such a regretful circumstance.”

