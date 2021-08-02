News

Ngige express shock over resident doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as FG, ASUU talks make headway

One day into the nationwide strike by resident doctors,  Minister of Labour and Employment , Sen. Chris Ngige, has expressed shock over the decision of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), after holding an evaluation meeting with the government last week, which he insisted was “successful”.

This came even as it seems the Federal Government may have succeeded in arresting the planned strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as both parties told newsmen at the end of an evaluation meeting held on Monday in Abuja to evaluate implementation  of the Memorandum of Action (MOA) entered earlier, that they had a successful deliberation.

Ngige noted that the meeting had evaluated seven key issues with their implementation still work in progress, while some of the items in the  MOA were  nearly done  hundred percent within the timeline.

 According to him, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was  directed to expedite action on the integrity test on the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) which if successful, would eliminate the challenges posed by the peculiarities of the university system to the current payment platform.

The minister explained that government has also paid the sum of N30 billion as the University Revitalization Fund as contained in the MOA since January 2021 however, it is still lodged with the Central Bank of Nigeria pending the conclusion of the audit  report of the Implementation Committee on the use of previous funds disbursement to universities by the Ministry of Education and the National University Commission.

He said: “The report has been turned in, deliberated upon and  both the education ministry and the NUC have promised to write to the Accountant General of the Federation next week  for the release of the money to the NEEDS Special Account for onward disbursement to universities shortly.”

He further disclosed that  apart from the N40 billion Earned Allowance which the Federal Government has already paid, the Budget Office of the Federation  showed evidence that N22 billion Earned Allowances for year 2021  is already captured in the 2021 supplementary budget of the federation, and will soon be accessed.

Similarly, he  added that evidence was presented that promotion arrears have been paid to some universities while the Budget Office of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation were asked to liaise with ASUU to sort out the rest, noting also  that the standing committee on the matter  has been expended to include National Income Salaries and Wages Commission.

“A situation where a university professor  is paid N107, 000 out of mistake  or over deduction is unacceptable,” Ngige declared.

On his part, the President of ASUU Prof. Emmanuel  Osodeke who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, promised  that leadership of the union would reach out  to members.






