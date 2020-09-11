Ngige, Eze in battle of wits

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the political battle between a former governor of Anambra State and current Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze

The raging battle of wits between a former governor of Anambra State and current Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, if not checked may see a return to the notorious days, when eminent personalities took to the stage and addressed each other in most disrespectful ways. Exchange of brickbats between the duo started with a dress rehearsal, when 12 traditional rulers were suspended by the government of Chief Willie Obiano for accompanying Prince Eze to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to report the governor to President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged misappropriation of local government funds. Soon Prince Eze took a swipe on Governor Obiano, describing him as no march to him in politics. He further insisted that the governor should account for the allocations of the 21 council areas since he came into the saddle.

But Obiano, in his response through his Special Adviser on Political Matters Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, contended that local government funds were being used for the development of the respective council areas. He added that the state has a joint account with the local governments and that all appropriations were judiciously put to use. Obiokoye further recalled a pending suit in court on local government issues, which needs to be settled before the issue of local government funds and elections.

While the matter lingered, little did the public know that the storm was just gathering for a full blown show down and the acclaimed grand master of Anambra political battle, Senator Chris Ngige, a former governor of the state and presently minister of Labour and Employment, was waiting in the wings.

He had earlier tested the waters in his usual manner, when he single handedly stopped the delegation led by the multi-billionaire from seeing President Buhari. Winning his first launched attack, he now urged Governor Obiano to sanction Prince Eze and also dethrone the 12 monarchs. While Senator Ngige watched the impact of his attack, Prince Eze fired his missile and his target was not Governor Obiano but Ngige his long-time friend. According to his media aide, Okechukwu Okpala, Ngige is an accidental minister and has a lot of questions to answer on his integrity.

He further described him as an ungrateful man His words: “Senator Chris Ngige at his level fails to understand the constitutional provisions, when it has to do with the issue of banishing traditional rulers and banishing Arthur Eze. He had forgotten how Arthur Eze helped him in repairing his old Volks Wagen car and all the assistance his family got from Arthur Eze and that shows how ungrateful Ngige is. “If Ngige fails to stop at this point, we shall expose his secrets and let the world know who he is and we warn him not to let us do it.

Ngige has forgotten how Arthur Eze helped him to pay his house rent when he was living in Festac town.” The threat did not deter Ngige, who, in his reply, went down memory lane on his relationship with Prince Eze, which according to him is more than 50 years now, warning that those who live in glass houses do not throw stones.

“I stand by what I said that Arthur Eze should be sanctioned for aiding and abetting the trip of the 12 traditional rulers to Aso Rock. While I was living in 1004 Flats in Lagos, Arthur Eze was visiting my house with his people and l used to house and feed them.

This happened between 1981 and 1985. “Be it known also that I never lived in Festac Town but Victoria Island and it was even Arthur Eze and his relatives that lived in kirikiri. I never had a Volks Wagen Bertie car but a Volks Wagen Santana. People who live in glass houses do not throw stones because when I was governor in Anambra state there was a contract recovery panel which discovered and even indicted so many godfathers who took Anambra people’s money and did not execute those contracts and I have documents and facts in that regard. Arthur Eze should be mindful of his statements.

“I still remember during the Nigeria civil war that Arthur Eze’s family ran to my home in Alor, where they took refuge and they stayed with us and we took care of them until the end of the war. So, it is not a question of how he helped me because he is my friend and family friend and that is why I am tell-ing him not to disturb or attack the seat of power in Anambra State.

“Whoever that is there, even if you do not like him, he is the governor and the Office of the Governor must be respected. That I am defending Governor Willie Obiano does not mean that I like him that much but today he is the governor and that office must be respected.” Already this titanic battle is gathering more energy following the positions being taken by supporters of these gladiators. Governor Obiano, no doubt, has a field commander in Barr. Obiokoye (political adviser to the governor) and he is indeed in his element.

Obiokoye, who spoke on the raging battle of wits between Prince Eze and Ngige said: “We are not interested in whatever political colouration the crisis has taken because we see this as a distraction from service to Anambra people and we have our hands full at the moment.

“Soon the Anambra Cargo Airport and the International Conference Centre would soon be ready and the third phase of the Community Choose Your Project Scheme has started in the over 170 communities in the state. Governor Willie Obiano is a peace loving man and he is disposed to peace in the interest of development and good governance of our state.” Also speaking on the issue, spokesman of Anambra Rainbow Coalition and a former commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Charles Amilo, dismissed the statement credited to Arthur Eze, contending that he was ill advised.

His words: “I want to believe that he was ill advised by his aides who appear to be idle for a long time. The attacks on Ngige are uncalled for because his position is for a better Anambra State and it goes to show that he is not selfish, and it is not a personal thing.

“Ngige had his experience in the hands of detractors, while he was in office as governor and had it been that he was not focused Anambra would have been worse off. That explains why he is standing behind Governor Willie Obiano because when such crisis starts, the losers would be Anambra people. “As you can see, it is not a political party thing but Anambra first. So, Arthur Eze must call his people to order before Anambra people begin to see him as a villain.” But supporters of Prince Eze insist that their benefactor was right about his actions. A group known as New Anambra Forum alleged that the duo of Ngige and Obiano has an agenda, which they want to execute, adding that it would rub off negatively on the masses.

The group’s spokesman, Mr. Nnamdi Nweze, told reporters that the plot would be executed in the coming election. But, again Obiokoye dismissed this claim. According to him, “People have this nag for giving everything a political reason and one wonders why people play politics with the wishes and aspirations of Anambra people.

This is very unfortunate. Some people are feeding fat from this matter, so they don’t want it to end.” Obiokoye appears to be right as it is being alleged that some dramatist personnel are angling to be among the deciders on who succeds Governor Obiano and the faceoff has to a large extent created new alliances among some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While developments keep unfolding, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has remained silent over the crisis and hopes to exploit it ahead of the next election. But the unending cold war between the Peter Obi-led PDP in the state and APC is the gain of APGA and with the ruling party at the national level maintaining relationship with APGA, the PDP has to go a step further to win from the battle. This is even as many believe that in line with the nature of Anambra political terrain, the trio of Obiano, Ngige and Eze will certainly settle their differences in due time when their common interests come into play.

