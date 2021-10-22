Ngige faults Labour Ministry’s exclusion in draft social protection policy

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has faulted the exclusion of his Ministry in the Draft National Social Protection Policy. At a meeting with the delegation of the United Nations and key stakeholder Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on Thursday in Abuja to discuss the Draft National Social Protection Policy and the Draft Harmonised Social Protection Coordination Bill, he maintained that the Labour Ministry should be driver of social security in the country.

The minister convened the meeting based on a request by the Director of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. According to him, it was improper to designate the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning, and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as chairman and co-chairman in the draft policy, stressing that most of the issues involved were Labour based

