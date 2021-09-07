Ngige: FG paid 588 doctors’ salaries in error

The Federal Government has said it is determined to recover the millions of Naira it mistakenly paid 588 medical doctors. Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this during a chat with State House correspondents in Abuja.

According to the minister, the affected doctors mistakenly benefitted from the Medical Residency Training Fund meant for a particular category of doctors.

The names of the doctors were uncovered following a scrutiny of the 8,000 names submitted by Chief Medical Directors of federal institutions.

Ngige disclosed that about 2,000 names should have been omitted since they don’t have Postgraduate Reference Numbers of National Postgraduate Medical College and (or) that of the West African Postgraduate Medical College.

He however revealed that a substantial amount of the money had been refunded by some of the health personnel.

Ngige announced that the result of the first round of scrutinization will be compared to the lists the Post-Graduate Medical College and the Chief Medical Directors presented.

Like this: Like Loading...