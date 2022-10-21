News

Ngige: FG won’t any tolerate strike during transition period

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has warned that the Federal Government would no longer tolerate strike action by any union that fails to follow due process during this transition period of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ngige issued the warning, shortly after receiving an “Award of Excellence,” conferred on him by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the 42nd Annual General Meeting/ Scientific Conference of the association. He was presented with the award by the immediate past executive of NARD, which led the new executive on a courtesy/thank you visit to his office in Abuja.

He told the doctors that there was no need for them to issue a strike threat when the government had put a process in motion to address their concerns, and advised all aggrieved unions to emulate the doctors and commence proactive discussions with the Federal Government, rather than resort to strike whenever issues arose. According to him, the review of Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) wage structure, noted that the committee put in place at the Federal Ministry of Health was working internally but would swing into action by next week, to dialogue with the resident doctors and members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).

He said: “The Federal Government will no longer tolerate strike that does not pass through due process by any union, until the end of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in May next year. Any group that embarks on strike will be visited with Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act (TDA), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, which says that when a worker goes on strike, especially those on essential services, the employer can also refuse to pay compensation or wages which accompanies work done.

 

