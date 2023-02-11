Ngige greets Ajaero, seeks new advocacy approach for NLC, affiliate unions

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has congratulated Comrade Joe Ajaero on his election as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), with a call on him to lead his members on the ‘truthful path during turbulent industrial relations periods. Ngige in a congratulatory message to the NLC on a successful and seamless 13th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference and Election of New Executive members noted with pleasure the serene atmosphere that pervaded the venue of the conference as well as the hitch-free election which and other executive members of the Congress.

“I particularly congratulate your new leadership headed by Joe Ajaero, the new President who by trade union democracy and solidarity mantra, will steer the affairs of NLC forward in the years to come, supported by the new body of executives. “Recalling your objectives and missions, I wish you all the best as you take up your new leadership positions in the NLC and may your tenure be favourable to your constituents and the nation at large.

Always lead your members on the truthful path and proper reportage during turbulent industrial relations periods. Ngige therefore charged Ajaero to give the right advice to his trade union affiliates even if unpalatable at the given time, adding that it would go a long way in easing out the burden of his leadership and paving a way for better understanding and progress.

