Ngige: I did not resign from cabinet

The claim by Femi Falana (SAN) that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige only withdrew his resignation letter after the valedictory session with President Muhammadu Buhari, has been dismissed by the Media Office of the minister.

 

A statement signed by Nwachukwu Obidiwe and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that Ngige neither wrote nor submitted any resignation letter, hence, “ Falana is embarrassing the public with a bad harvest of his bumper imagination.”

 

The statement partly reads: “Dear Femi Falana (SAN), you conjured a resignation letter, hung it on Senator Chris Ngige and went to town with it. That is very bad. How a senior lawyer descended to this trade in falsehood and phantom benumbs!

 

“According to reports in the national dailies, which copiously quoted you: ‘there were reports that Malami and Ngige had withdrawn their letters of resignation after the farewell meeting.

 

Such withdrawal is illegal as it constitutes a gross contravention of section 306(2) which stipulates that the resignation of any person from any office established by this constitution shall take effect when writing, signifying the resignation is received by the authority or person to whom it is addressed or by any person authorized by that authority or person to receive it. “You went ahead to extrapolate legal opinion not necessary for reproduction here.

 

However, the problem is that when there is so much haste to find fault and condemn, fidelity to facts and details is lost and the society suffers on account of this. We pray you fall no further to this demeaning situation.

 

“Get your facts right Sir. First is that the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, neither authored nor submitted resignation letter to the President or “any other person authorized” by him. Therefore, the resignation letter you referred to does not exist.

 

“In fact, the Circular of 11th May 2022 from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, gave on or before Monday 16th May, 2022 as the terminal date for submission of resignation letters, not just for Ministers but for all political appointees of the Federal Government.

 

“In deed, as explained in the press statement of 13th May, 2022, personally signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, he had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari on 11th May , 2022 and followed it up with another on 13th May 2022. In none of these occasions was resignation letter tendered.

 

“The outcome however is the well-considered decision to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race in deference to opinion, arising from consultations with family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers which held the interest of the nation topmost. “He further withdrew from the internal party processes leading to the presidential election, kicking in with the primary.

 

“As a matter of fact, it needs to be clear that Senator Ngige has not officially expressed interest to contest the presidential primary to the his party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) by filling and returning his Expression of Interest/Nomination form .

 

“Though his supporters had taxed themselves to procure these forms for him, he did not fill and return them to the party.

 

“So, where is this resignation of appointment as the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment coming from? We, hence, request that you effect the necessary correction within 48 hours as a check on the wrong impression your position has created before the public.”

 

