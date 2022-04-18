News

Ngige: I’ll re-engineer Nigeria to greatness

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, at the weekend promised to re-engineer Nigeria with focus on education, health, employment, infrastructural development and security.

 

Ngige in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said he was committed to restructuring the country the way he lifted Anambra State from the trenches within the 34 months he spent as governor.

 

He added that his antecedents, stewardship as a civil servant, governor, senator and minister stand him apart from other presidential aspirants.

 

He said: “What we did in Anambra State in 34 months, those who did eight years have not done them. When they come to compare Ngige with Peter Obi, or Ngige with Willie Obiano, they are making a mistake. “I did 34 months during which I laid the foundation for the new Anambra State.

 

But I didn’t just lay the foundation; I also took the house beyond the lintel level. “I built schools, returned schools to the missions, rescued Odumegwu Ojukwu University from the status of a glorified secondary school, built structures there and secured accreditation for 15 courses, including law and medicine.”

Speaking further, he said: “I rehabilitated and upgraded our general hospitals, including Enugwu-Ukwu, Onitsha and Amaku in Awka and restructured the state civil service.

 

