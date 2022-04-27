Ngige: I’m not responsible for ASUU’s prolonged strike

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said he is not responsible for the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying: “I have done what Napoleon could not do”. Ngige, who spoke on Silverbird Television on Tuesday, insisted he had done what many could not do to stop ASUU strikes. According to him, he has resolved 1, 683 industrial disputes since he came into office in 2015.

The former Anambra State governor said: “However when conciliation fails, the minister is under obligation by Section 9 and 14 of Trade Disputes Act, Cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria to transmit the results of the negotiation to the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) or to National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) “In the ongoing ASUU imbroglio, I’m the conciliator.

I bring them to negotiate with their employers – the Ministry of Education and National Universities Commission as well as IPPS, the office of the Accountant General of the Federation – all under the Ministry of Finance. “At the end of every negotiation, we put down what everybody has agreed on in writing and add timelines for implementation. But let me tell you. There is nothing new about the ASUU strike. It has been a recurrent decimal. In the last 20 years, ASUU has gone on strike, 16 times.

So, there is nothing new as such. “What is new however is that I have done what Napoleon could not do. You can ask them, ASUU leadership. I’m sure that in the innermost part of their hearts, they can’t sweep away my untiring efforts. “I’m the only conciliator lately, who has conciliated and put timelines on agreements and pushed all the parties, the government side to implement and stick to the timelines. Such fidelity wasn’t there hitherto. “Last year alone, based on the timelines I put on the 2020 agreement, they got N92.7 billion in terms of Revitalization and Earned Academic/ Earned Allowances for the university system. “Iwentoutof theschedule of my office, to the Ministry of Finance, to the Office of the Accountant General myself , on occasions, to ensure these monies were paid.”

