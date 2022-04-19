Ngige joins 2023 presidential race

*Says: ‘I have solution to Nigeria’s Problems’

Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chis Ngige Tuesday officially declared to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023.

Ngige, who made the declaration at his country home alone in Idemili South Local Government area of Anambra State, stated that he has the solutions to the challenges of the country while applauding President Muhammadu Buhari for doing his best in view of the present circumstances of the country.

According to him: “Insecurity in the country would be addressed under my watch.”

He noted that he has the experience and relevant qualifications to govern the country adding that having served at the relevant major arms of government he is good to go in the service of the country as president.

“I have been a senator of the Federal Republic and I have been a governor and today a minister and all the offices that I have so far occupied I have given them my best.”

