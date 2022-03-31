Ngige mourns death of TUC Sec Gen, Kwara chair

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has commiserated with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the death of its Secretary-General, Musa Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi. They were killed in the Monday night Kaduna train terror attack. In a condolence letter to the union, the minister said their death was a huge loss to Nigeria’s tripartite community. While describing the late Ozigi as “a dogged and consummate labour leader”, Ngige said his tragic death at the unfortunate Kaduna rail terror attack “ is a devastating blow at a time Nigeria’s tripartite is ever united in finding solutions to the bestriding challenges in the world of work, nay the nation at large.” He added: “We shall all miss his contributions. Ozigi’s selfeffacing personality often belied his depth of thought and ideas.
