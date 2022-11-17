Ngige: National Labour Advisory Council disagrees with ASUU

A member of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC), Dr. Ibrahim Jibia, has said the over eight month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), was not as a result of the role played by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

In conciliating the lingering disagreement between the union and Federal Government. Jibia in a statement made available to news-men on Wednesday in Abuja, also faulted allegations by ASUU that the Minister was destroying the university system, despite his numerous advise to the union on the best way to resolve outstanding disagreements with government. According to him, Ngige had taken every step to ensure an early resolution of the dispute through social dialogue and blamed ASUU’s inconsiderate demands and uncompromising stand for the collapse of conciliation and the consequent resort to the National Industrial Court.

