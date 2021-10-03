News

Ngige, NLC express shock over NECA DG’s death

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced the death of its Director-General, Dr Timothy Olawale. NECA Secretariat said in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday that Olawale passed on, Friday, Oct. 1 in a hospital in Abuja.

 

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

 

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray to the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude

to bear this irreplaceable loss,’’ it stated. The statement added that the association was in contact with the family and more information would be communicated in due course.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Dr Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director-General of NECA in January 2019, after six months in acting capacity. He succeeded Mr. Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.

 

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), have expressed shock over the development. In separate condolence messages to the association sighted by newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

 

Ngige who prayed to God to grant the late DG eternal rest, sympathised with the association and his family and urged them to draw strength from each other and from the many memories of Olawale to sustain them at this difficult time of grief.

 

He said: “We heard with shock the unexpected news of the death of the Director General of NECA, Dr. Timothy Olawale. We are sorry for your loss and convey our heartfelt sympathy to your Organisation, NECA, and its entire affiliate Employers’ associations.”

 

Describing Olawale as a dependable social partner to Nigerian workers, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba noted that the late DG was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations, as his work ethos were justice and equity.

 

According to him, Olawale’s confirmation as successor to Mr. Segun Oshinowo as DG NECA in 2019, was greeted with great warmth by the social partners, as many saw his emergence as a continuation of a tradition of experience and excellence which he demonstrated through his high level of professionalism and camadarie with other social partners especially labour.

 

