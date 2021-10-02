News

Ngige, NLC express shock over NECA DG’s death

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), have expressed shock over the demise of Mr. Timothy Olawale, the Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

This was contained in separate condolence messages to the association sighted by newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Ngige, who prayed God to grant the late DG eternal rest, sympathised with the association and his family and urged them to draw strength from each other and from the many memories of Olawale to sustain them at this difficult time of grief.

He said: “We heard with shock the unexpected news of the death of the Director General of NECA, Dr. Timothy Olaware. We are sorry for your loss and convey our heartfelt sympathy to your Organisation, NECA, and its entire affiliate Employers’ associations.”

Quoting Seneca, a Roman Philosopher, Ngige said, the Wise Man will live as long as he ought, not as long as he can,” and added the soothing words of Thomas Moore, saying, ” earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.”

Describing Olawale as a dependable social partner to Nigerian workers, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba noted that the late DG was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations, as his work ethos were justice and equity

