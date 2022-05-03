Ngige not booed at May Day -Labour Ministry

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has debunked a media report stating that its Minister, Sen. Chris Ngige, was on Sunday booed by workers at the May Day celebration at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos State.

The Acting Head, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Patience Onuobia, in a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, described the report as misleading, mischievous and spurious.

He added that it must have sprung up from the imagination of the writers who from all indications, were out to smear the hard earned reputation of the minister as an astute labour negotiator and a doyen of international labour diplomacy.

According to her, as at the time of the said incident in Lagos, the Minister, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries were at the Eagle Square celebrating the Labour Day with the rank and file of the Nigerian labour community.

